Manchu Vishnu Says Ginna Will Surprise You All

After a long gap, Manchu Vishnu is back to entertain us with the upcoming horror-comedy Ginna, which is all set for a grand release this Friday.

Ahead of Ginna’s release, Vishnu shared his journey about how he got around to doing the film, Sunny Leone, his collab with Kona Venkat, etc., in a special interview with Sakshi Post.

Highlights of Ginna

Manchu Vishnu gave a small hint of how Ginna's interval part would be different and that people would be surprised and shocked.” I'm damn sure the second half of the movie will make jump from your seats. Vennela Kishore's character in Ginna will make you laugh," he said while talking about the comic aspects of the film.

What is the reason behind aggressive promotions?

I'm pretty sure about the film that's why I'm promoting it widely across the states with the intention for the audience to enjoy it, he said confidently.

Why are you not trying different genres?

Actually, If you look at the success rate of my films, all of them were comedy films. I don't want to repeat the same mistake. Any actor will believe in the story and the success of the film doesn't lie on their shoulders. It is the audience who decide the film’s fate at the box office.



How did you prep for Ginna’s character?

I usually take inspiration from common people. This time I asked the same question to my father veteran actor Mohan Babu, and I was shocked by his answer. My father told me that he was never prepared for his role. The only preparation I did for Ginna is trying to get the Chittor accent, as I'm from Nellore it was hard to pronounce it.

What was your first reaction when you heard the story?

Kona Venkat blocked the date of Sunny Leone even before he narrated the story to me, though I wasn't ready to do the film. Kona Venkat approached my father and told him that I'm not accepting the film because of casting issues. So later I did a survey about Sunny Leone with a leading publication and she got super results and that's how it happened. I'm very glad to have collaborated with writer Kona Venkat and it was a pleasure working with him.

Is Ginna a horror or thriller?

You must watch the film to know the genre of Ginna on October 21, 2022!

What's your take on social media?

Celebs must stay active on social media. They should also be prepared for criticism. Twitter has become a political platform. Instagram is not toxic, people enjoy watching pictures and videos. Instagram is a big platform and Sunny Leone has the largest number of women followers in the country and she boasts of having 54 million followers.

Tell us about Vennala Kishore.

Vennela Kishore is a brilliant actor but he is an arrogant person. I don't like him even one bit, he said and laughs.

Any updates about Dhee 2?

Well for starters the film will go on floors in early 2023, that’s all I can say.

What about the music score for Ginna?

Thanks to music director Anup Rubens, Ginna has some of the best songs and will always hold a special place in my heart. Ariana and Viviana are blessed with singing talent and Anup Rubens was pretty happy with how the song they sang came out. Ariana and Viviana sang a friendship song in Ginna and they also performed live at the Ginna pre-release event, Vishnu said beaming with pride.

Dr Mohan Babu garu has compared the movie with Dhee, what do you say?

So far we have conducted two preview shows and all of them have enjoyed the movie. While we were doing the Dhee movie back then, we were enjoying all the while on the set and it has become a cult movie after its release. But we are still not sure, if this movie would be a success in the range of Dhee. Meanwhile, Ginna movie is going to have an amazing interval bang which will leave everyone in shock, whereas in Dhee, such interval is not there. That is the only difference for both these movies. And, though I am the hero of the movie, I have liked Chammak Chandra and Vennala Kishore roles and the second half has been hilarious.

What is the reason behind choosing the title Ginna?

In this movie my character's name is G Nageswara Rao, if people call, G Na, it won't look good. So, we put it as Ginna. Ginna's character in the movie takes some money for credit and sets up a tent house shop, but whenever he puts up a tent for a marriage, that wedding would be halted. So, how this person is going to clear his debt, is the story and I liked the concept that's the reason why I have done this movie. Initially some people suggested that there would be some controversy for the title, but as our intention is clear, we went ahead with it.

After witnessing your daughter's talent in Ginna what do you think about their future careers?

I want Ariana to be a singer and Vivaan as an artist(painter).

How was your experience with director Surya?

I am so happy working with him, he is a person with a lot of commitment. I don't know how much a big hit this movie is going to be, but as a human being his really nice person



Yours and G Nageswara Reddy are a very good combination but why have you chosen Surya as director for the film?

In fact the main story belongs to G Nageswara Reddy but Kona Venkat Garu has written the full story for the film. Since G Nageswara Reddy was busy with other films, we have done it with Srinu Vaitla's assistant Surya as director.

Back to Ginna, the film is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah. Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone, and Vennela Kishore appear in key roles. AVA entertainment, in association with 24 Frames Factory, bankrolled this project.

As seen in the trailer Ginna is set in the backdrop of a small town and is about four childhood friends led by Ginna who runs a tent house for his livelihood. How will Ginna reach his goal in the game of love and friendship followed by a sequence of thriller events will surely keep the audience glued to their seats.