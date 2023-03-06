Manchu Vishnu Missing In Manoj-Mounika Reddy's Wedding Pics

Manchu Vishnu is the eldest brother of Manchu Manoj. On March 3, the latter got hitched to Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The wedding was held at Manchu Lakshmi's residence in Film Nagar. Social media is flooded with adorable wedding pictures involving family and friends. The newly wedding couple are radiant!

However, Manchu Vishnu hasn't been spotted in any of the lovely wedding pictures. The actor-producer attended the wedding but he wasn't there till the end of the wedding.

Why Vishnu is not seen in a single picture of his brother's wedding is not known. It has become a topic of discussion on social media. Vishnu was there at Continental Hospitals for a health camp for MAA members on Sunday. Here are a few wedding pictures of Manchu Manoj-Mounika Reddy:

Looks like all is not well between the Manchu brothers. Only time can reveal the answers.