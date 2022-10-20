Manchu Vishnu Lashes Out at Fake Websites For Poor Rating of Ginna

Manchu Vishnu's upcoming film Ginna has been in the news for a long time. The film will arrive in theatres on October 21, 2022.

Before the release of Ginna, a few online media portals have written negative reviews about Ginna.

All the videos have gone viral on social media. Manchu Vishnu, who got wind of this has slammed the fake reviews and lashed out at the media channels for writing fake reviews even before the movie released in theatres. Here's the tweet posted by him:

As expected. I am calling out the ‘paid batch’. GINNA hasn’t released and these guys have started giving negative reviews. Why so much hatred???? 🙄. I hope they realize that we will shut their channels down soon. pic.twitter.com/6FJ1xV4vaj — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 20, 2022

Ginna is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah. Apart from Vishnu Manchu, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone, Vennela Kishore among others. Watch this space for Ginna's review and collections.