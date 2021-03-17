Manchu Vishnu On His Favourite Scene In Mosagallu

Manchu Vishnu has a few films in his kitty but the first among them to be in cinemas is Mosagallu. The film is slated for release on March 19. In a recent interaction with Sakshipost, Vishnu revealed a few interesting things about the movie. When he was asked what grabbed his attention towards the story? He stated that the story is about siblings (brother and sister) and how they dupe rich people, what techniques they use to escape from the law will form the rest of the story. He further added that he dubbed for his own character for Telugu.

He hasn't dubbed for other languages as the film will be released in multiple languages. He also said that the climax scene between Kajal and him is his favourite scene in the movie. If he wasn't in the lead role, he would love to play Naveen Chandra's role in Mosagallu as it is a powerful role in the film, he adds. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty's role is also a powerful one, he adds.

The makers have shot the film in Los Angeles, Mumbai and Hyderabad. They invested 20 per cent of the budget to get patent rights of the film with the intention not to hurt anyone.

Kajal Aggarwal is also part of the film, she will be playing Vishnu sister's role in the film. Kajal Aggarwal wasn't the first choice for Mosagallu. Earlier, the makers of the movie are said to have approached Bollywood actress Preity Zinta but she is said to have turned down the offer as it will hurt the sentiments of US pople. Vishnu said, "It's an amazing experience working with Kajal Aggarwal. I'm very thankful to her for being part of the movie.