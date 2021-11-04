Manchi Rojuochaie Review, Rating

Manchi Rojuochaie features Mehreen and Santosh Shobhan in the lead roles. The makers have promoted the film extensively for the past few days. Finally, it’s released in Theatres on Diwali to cash in on the festive weekend. If you are waiting for the review before booking your tickets. Here you go...

Story : Gopal Tirumalasetti (Ajay) is a doting father to Padma (Mehreen). He is very protective father and always makes sure that every step his daughter takes is right. Mehreen falls in love with Santosh Shobhan (Sandy). Gopal gets to know about his daughter's relationship with Santu. Gopal tries his best to break their relationship. Will Santu be able to convince his father-in-law ( Gopal)? Will they be able to get married? Watch the movie to find out.

Performance: Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen deliver top-notch performances in the film. Gopal steals the show with his hilarious comedy. In fact, he has dominated the lead pair with his acting chops. The other supporting cast also does justice to their roles.

Plus points:

Lead pair chemistry

Music

Comedy

Diagoues



Minus points

Slow narration

Forced scenes

Verdict

Manchi Rojulochaie is a decent entertainer, the message in the film is related to current scenario. The film is packed with action and comedy. It’s worth your ticket.