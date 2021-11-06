Manchi Rojulochaie Second Day Collections

Young actor Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen's latest release ‘Manchi Rojulochaie’ has earned glowing reviews from critics and public alike. The film is doing steady business at the box office.

Talking about the film's collections, Manchi Rojulochaie has managed to earn Rs 1.05 Cr on the second day at the box office. The total movie collections are said to be around 8 Cr plus. The official figures of the film are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the makers are busy touring the Telugu states as they are holding Thank You meet in a few select places. The film is directed by Maruthi and produced under the banner UV creations.