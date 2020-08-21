Naga Chaitanya has been working hard to entertain Telugu audiences ever since his debut in 2009. In the past decade, he acted in several films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili that brought him box office success and laurels from common audiences too.

Now, the actor is working on a film with Shekhar Kammula, Love Story. The film shoot has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new reports suggest that it could start from September second week.

The producers hope to release the film in October, if theatres re-open by the time. They want to release in theatres first and then on OTT platforms. The Akkineni scion's next film is titled, Thank You and it will start shooting the moment Love Story, finishes.

For this movie, Naga Chaitanya will appear in three different looks and Manam director, Vikram Kumar will be directing the project. The actor and director have finalised on the looks and they will thrill fans of the young actor, say reports. Other cast and crew details, will be revealed soon.