Malli Malli Song From Akhil's Agent Out

Young and dynamic hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy’s Crazy Pan India Project Agent is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on April 28th as one of the biggest attractions in the summer season. Meanwhile, promotions are in full swing for the movie being made on a massive scale. Hip Hop Thamizha scored the music and the makers today released the first single Malli Malli. The song has been launched by Akkineni fan through Twitter Space. For the first time ever, Akhil interacted with Fans in Twitter spaces and launched the song in a unique way.

The song has already gained popularity with a promo version and the full version is a winner. There is a tinge of classicism to this foot-tapping number and the mild bass work is the highlight of the song. Hip-Hop Thamizha reinvents himself with a slow yet progressive number. Hip Hop Thamizha tries everything with this song and even adds English rap to make it more effective.

Akhil looked ultra-stylish in the song and he kills it with his lovely expressions and simple yet attractive dances. Sakshi Vaidya looked beautiful and the chemistry between the lead pair captivates us. The visuals in the song canned in picturesque foreign locales are eye-candy.

Surender Reddy is presenting Akhil in a never seen before avatar and character. Mammotty will be seen in a vital role. Rasool Ellore is taking care of camera.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Agent will be gracing the theatres worldwide in a grand manner on April 28th.