Malavika Mohanan To Play Love Interest In Prabhas' Movie - Deets Inside

Malavika Mohanan is pretty popular among movie-goers. Rajinikanth's 'Peta' and Vijay's 'Master' gave her the required momentum. Something very big is in on her work front. The beauty has bagged the lifetime opportunity of working with Rebel Star Prabhas, who is one of the most popular and prized actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

As is known, Prabhas is doing 'Adipurush', 'Salaar' and 'Project K' already after 'Saaho' and 'Radhe Shyam' misfired in commercial terms. The three films are in various stages of production (or, in the case of 'Adipurush', it is in post-production). At a time like this, the pan-India superstar has signed another film, to be directed by Maruthi.

The other day, the Prabhas-Maruthi film was launched without buzz in Hyderabad. Now, what we hear is that the makers are busy finalizing the cast for the film. According to our trusted sources, Malavika Mohanan has been roped to play the female lead in the unnamed film. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same.

The actress has got time on her hands. In the meantime, she is busy reading more scripts. At the right time, she will announce details of her other projects.