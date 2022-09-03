Making Video Of Varshamlo Vennella from Krishna Vrinda Vihari Out

South Queen Samantha launched the first single Varshamlo Vennella from Versatile hero Naga Shaurya’s forthcoming venture Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The song became a chartbuster and everyone liked the sizzling chemistry of the lead pair- Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia in it.

Music director Mahati Swara Sagar scored a cool and romantic number crooned by Sanjana Kalmanje and Aditya RK. Lyrics by Shreemani dole out the desire of lead pair for each other. The visuals are as beautiful and charming as the tune. Now, the song’s making video is out.

The entire team is seen smiling all through the making of this song, which shows the kind of atmosphere on the sets. Naga Shaurya and Shirley were very much in their comfort zone. They also enjoyed the funny bloopers, while canning the song.

Naga Shaurya plays the role of a Brahim in the film billed to be a different rom-com, where Shirley Setia will be seen as his love interest. Yesteryear actress Radhika Sarathkumar will be seen in an important role in the movie produced by Usha Mulpuri.

Shankar Prasad Mulpuri is presenting the movie. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari is gearing up for release on September 23rd.