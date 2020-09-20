Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been in the headlines for more than a month. It is grabbing the attention of the audience ever since the show went on air and is fetching good TRP ratings. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the show organisers were unable to bring famous celebrities to the show. Instead, they bought some dull faces who are not much popular amongst the audience. Among them, one is Kumar Sai, who was the first contestant to enter the house as a wild card contestant.

The show organisers and show buffs thought that Kumar Sai would entertain the audience. But, he failed to live up to the makers' expectations. We didn't come to this conclusion on our own but from last night's episode, we got to know that Kumar Sai is a very confused person in the house.

The contestants of the house cornered him and told him that his dull presence is not helping anyone. The latest buzz is that show organizers are regretting giving Kumar Sai a chance to prove his talent. Let us wait and see how long he is going to survive in the house. Well, only time can tell the answers.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode then, we have surprising news in our store. As Nagarjuna announced double elimination this week, Dethadi Harika is believed to be eliminated from the show in tonight's episode. Reports are doing rounds that the Dethadi Harika's elimination is a fake one. Still, it is not clear but an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.