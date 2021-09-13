A Majority Thought Kangana Ranaut Was Bad Choice For Thalaivii: Producer Vishnuvardhan Induri

Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the success of her latest release 'Thalaivii' which is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Thalaivii is the first Tamil film to get released in Chennai after the second COVID wave shutdown. Vishnuvardhan Induri is the producer of 'Thalaivii'. The filmmaker held a meet to thank the audience for their support to the movie.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, he also shared a few things about the film. He said that the response to the film has been amazing. Thalaivii is a bopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalithaa and the response to Thalaivii, especially in Chennai is said to be outstanding. The makers are also planning to add more theatres by this weekend. The collections of the film would have been much higher if the film had a proper theatrical release, feels the filmmaker.

Vishnuvardhan says, "We got a lot of offers for direct digital release, but the film was meant for theatrical release. We got more profits than the actual investment. I'm feeling so happy that I made a straight Hindi film without any remakes. Thalaivii was very special to me and I wanted to prove myself as the best producer in Mumbai. And I did it with Thalaivii. I owe credit for film to the team. Bindra is the one who suggested that I do a biopic on Jayalaithaa and we decided to cast all pan indian stars right from Kangana to Aravind Swamy.

Most of the people felt that Kangana was a bad choice to play the titular role in the film. But we were confident about the film. Now, all those who criticised are appreciating. I'm thrilled about it. When we thought of doing Jayalalithaa's life story as a biopic, her family members weren't happy with the idea. After watching the film, Jayalalithaa nephew Deepak called me and told us that no one could have paid a better tribute to Jayalalithaa than our attempt in Thalaivii. He is said to have thanked him for making this film.

Vishnuvardhan has a few films to produce and he is going to make an official announcement about all the projects in a couple of days from now.