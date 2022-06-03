Major US Premiere Collections: Adivi Sesh Movie Hits A Jackpot

Adivi Sesh's face is shining brightly as his film Major opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Adivi Sesh fans and movie buffs are singing praises of his brilliant performance in the film. Major has opened to blockbuster reviews, the film is trending on all social media platforms.

Last night. Adivi Sesh's Major premiere shows were held across USA and other parts of the country. Did you know how much business the film made from US Premiers? According to trade reports, Major has managed to collect $200 plus, premiere numbers will be huge in Adivi Sesh's career.

Major is a patriotic film, it has the potential to earn millions of dollars on the foreign shores. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Revathi are seen in important roles. Major filmmakers are gearing up for the film's success meet in Hyderabad.

