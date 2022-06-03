Major OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

There's no single person who doesn't know about Adivi Sesh's Major movie. It has been in the news for the past few days. Finally, the film got released in theatres, Major will surely make a big noise in the coming days. Thanks to Adivi Sesh's brilliant performance in Major as it is a biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major has received unanimous blockbuster reviews from fans, movie buffs, and critics alike.

After hearing glowing reviews, who wouldn't be curious to know the film's digital release date. Adivi Sesh's Major digital rights have been acquired by top OTT giant Netflix. The film is expected to be available on Netflix sometime in July. There's no way Major makers would release the film in OTT anytime soon.

Major makers have kept the ticket rates to the minimum as they want everyone to watch the film only in theatres. Major has heart-stirring content that the film will surely attract the audience towards theatres. Instead of waiting for a digital release, you can easily watch it in theatres as it will be our tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is produced by Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.



