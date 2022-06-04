Major Movie First Day Collections: Adivi Sesh Movie Gets Stellar Opening at Box Office

Adivi Sesh is on cloud nine as his latest outing—Major has earned glowing reviews from fans, critics and the public. Biopics seem to be the flavor of the season. Major is based on the life of 26/11 martyred Indian Army soldier, Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The entire nation is in awe of the soldier's sacrifice.

Each and every person who watched the movie is moved to hears and can't stop singing praises of Adivi Sesh's sincere attempt in Major. Do you know how much business the film made on its opening day at the box office? Major has managed to earn Rs 15 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

The makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the film. Major has collected a whopping $269,526 from US premieres. Major has become the highest opening in Adivi Sesh's career. The film is expected to cross the $1 million mark soon. Major is competing with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj. It remains to be seen which film will become the biggest hit of this month.

Adivi Sesh and Major team are gearing up for success meet celebrations today in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is financed by Superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.