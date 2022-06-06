Major Day 3 Collections: Adivi Sesh Movie Draws Huge Crowds to Box Office

Young actor Adivi Sesh is basking in the success of his last outing 'Major'. The film has set cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

Speaking about the latest collections, Major has managed to earn Rs 15 cr on its third day at the box office. Major total collections could be tally at Rs 30 cr plus. Major has become the biggest hit Adivi Sesh's career till date.

Besides Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.