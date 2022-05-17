Mahesh's SVP Collects Fastest 100 Cr+ Share Worldwide In TFI

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata holds well on Monday. The film indeed is continuing to break many box office records from day one. While most of the films witness solid drop in collections on Monday, that’s not the case with SVP.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata accumulated Rs 100 Cr+ share (100.44 Cr) worldwide in five days and its fastest for any Telugu movie (regional film) to attain the mark. This is fourth consecutive 100 Cr+ share movie for Mahesh Babu. The film’s worldwide gross for five days is 160.2 Cr.

The Parasuram directorial venture crossed 30 Cr share mark in Nizam alone. The movie minted 1.86 Cr share on its fifth day in Nizam. SVP is the third movie of Mahesh Babu to collect over 30 Cr share in Nizam area.

The film that received unanimous positive talk post release is continuing to make strong business. SVP will cash in summer holidays and post big numbers for few more days, until other biggie arrives.

SVP area wise break up list of shares is here:

Nizam - 31.47Cr

Ceeded - 10.44Cr

UA - 10.25Cr

Guntur - 7.85Cr

East - 7.05Cr

Krishna - 5.76Cr

West - 4.65Cr

Nellore - 3.12Cr

Total AP/TG - 80.59Cr

KA+ROI - 7.75Cr

Overseas - 12.1Cr

Total WW Share - 100.44Cr