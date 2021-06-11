Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Be Worth The Wait: Mythri Movie Makers

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has been in the news since a long time. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that expectations are riding high on the project.

The film is being bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The production house has urged fans and audience to stay safe. They have promised the audience via Twitter saying, “We will share updates regarding ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ once the shoot resumes. Till then, stay safe and follow all Covid Protocols!. Check out the tweet posted by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is directed by Parasuram and features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The new pair will surely garner a new fan following after the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is scheduled to release next year during Pongal. Watch this space for more.