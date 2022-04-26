Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Records Begin...

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has music by S Thaman who composed a one-of-a-kind album. They started the musical promotions with Kalaavathi which turned out to be melody song of the year. The song is on record breaking spree. The song that attained the rare feat of fastest first single to reach 100 Million views has now clocked 150 million views. The song also got 1.9M+ likes so far.

Kalaavathi song became an internet sensation and it topped all the music charts in different audio streaming platforms. It also trended top on video sharing platform YouTube for many days. Fans were delighted to see the class and charming dance moves of Mahesh Babu in the song. Sid Sriram crooned the number for which lyrics were penned by Ananta Sriram.

The next songs- Penny and title track too impressed music lovers’ big time. Meanwhile, the team is planning to release mass song of the movie soon.

The film being helmed by Parasuram stars Keerthy Suresh playing the heroine opposite Mahesh Babu. Produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film has cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the art director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Box Office Recovery begins from May 12th.