Mahesh's Brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu No More 

Tollywood Superstar Krishna's elder son Ramesh Babu, brother of Mahesh Babu has passed away. He had been suffering from liver related aliments. It is learnt that Ramesh Babu's infection got severe and was being taken to the hospital. He breathed his last by the time he reached to the hospital.

Ramesh Babu's death has left Ghattamaneni fans in a state of shock. Grief stricken fans have flooded the social media with condolence tweets.

It is learnt that Ramesh Babu was being taken to AIG hospital in Hyderabad.

Ramesh Babu made his on screen debut with the movie Alluri Seetharama Raju way back in the year 1974.

He had worked in more than 15 films before bidding goodbye to the tinsel town in 1997.