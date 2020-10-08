Mahesh Babu has been saying that he would love to do a film with directors, SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas from long. Mainly, Mahesh Babu fans want another Athadu from Trivikram Srinivas for their idol.

Khaleja failed at the box office but it became a huge success on Satellite TV. Fans of the actor love to see him do such massy character again.

Trivikram Srinivas has been busy working with Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan after Khaleja, mostly. He did Julayi, Attharintiki Daredi, S/O Satyamurthy, Agnyathavaasi, Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. In between, he did work with Jr. NTR and Nithiin for Aravinda Sametha & A... Aa.

Except for Agnyathavaasi, all his films turned out to be hits and Julayi, Attharintiki Daredi, Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo turned out to be his biggest hits too. Over this decade, we have been hearing news about Mahesh joining the director again.

But that did not materialised till date. Now, we hear that the director has narrated a line over a casual discussion to the actor and Mahesh liked it. After their current commitments the duo could discuss and come together for their film.