Mahesh Wife Namrata Shirodkar Post On Okkadu Upsets Tollywood Producer

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, he enjoys an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. He made a debut in Tollywood with the movie 'Raja Kumarudu' but the film failed miserably at the box office. Later, Mahesh Babu was featured in Okkadu which was directed by Gunasekhar and the film went on to become a huge money-spinner at the box office. It was the path-breaking movie in his career. Mahesh Babu's popular film Okkadu has completed 18 years of release. It is one of biggest hits in Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla's career.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and posted a snapshot from the film, Okkadu. She mentioned that the film has completed 18 years of release and how the movie is “an eternal classic from the plate of Mahesh Babu films”. The actor further wrote in the caption, “A film you can watch over and over again!! My all-time favourite ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ and it can only get better with time”, check out the post below.

Looks like Okkadu producer MS Raju seems to be hurt with Namrata post as she hasn't mentioned his name in anywhere in her post. Honestly, Despite Mahesh Babu's performance MS Raju is also a backbone to the film as he is produced it. Namrata could have mentioned his name or she should have tagged him. We don't know why she didn't do it and answers are best known to her.

Addressing Mahesh Babu he tweeted: "Mistakes do happen babu...Namratha garu forgot my name on Instagram while addressing 18 yrs of Okkadu...but I am happy it's her favorite classic...good luck" .

Currently, Mahesh Babu and MS Raju are busy with their own projects which are in different stages of production.While Gunasekhar is exploring mythology with his Samantha Akkineni starrer Shakunthalam, Mahesh is yet to resume shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.