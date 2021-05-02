Mahesh-Trivikram Film Confirmed, To Go On Floors Soon

One of the leading stars of Tollywood and successful director of Telugu cinema will be joining hands for a crazy project. We are talking about SSMB28, a collaboration between the reigning superstar Mahesh Babu and the wizard of words, Trivikram Srinivas.

The film has already joined the list of most awaited projects as both Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are in ‘blockbuster’ form and 2020 was a fruitful year for the actor and the director. The duo has already wooed the audience twice earlier with Athadu and Khaleja. Moreover, Trivikram has reportedly prepared a winning script for Mahesh Babu and it will have elements for all section of audiences.

While Athadu marked the first time collaboration of Mahesh, Trivikram presented the actor in an action-packed role, the second film Khaleja showed Mahesh Babu in a completely new avatar.

After teasing fans with a video, SSMB28 has now been officially announced with another video, much to the excitement of Mahesh Babu fans, who have been waiting for the announcement for some time.

The film's shoot begins soon and expected to arrive in theatres in 2022 as a summer treat to fans.

Tipped to be a commercial entertainer, S Radhakrishna will produce the film under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.The other members of the film’s other cast will be revealed soon.