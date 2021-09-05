Mahesh, Tiger Shroff Team Up For Pan Bahar

Because of his immense popularity in the South, superstar Mahesh Babu is a favourite of Big Brands. He is most likely the celebrity with the most brand endorsements in the whole country.

Previously, he shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. He is now collaborating with another Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. This time, it's for a mouth freshener brand, and the advertisement has already been shot.

Tiger shroff also has a huge fan following equal to Mahesh Babu. The fans will be excited to see them together on the screen.