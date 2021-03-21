RRR Updated: Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaramaraju Turns Fierce in New Look

RRR makers have announced that there will be a surprise for Ram Charan's fans on his birthday as it is right around the corner. RRR makers on Saturday posted on twitter that Ram Charan's avatar as Ramaraju in a new poster will be released on Charan's birthday which is on March 27.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya took to social media and tagged a fan who was asking about the RRR movie and shared that an update is soon coming their way “Vasthundi.. update very soon :) ".

This is not his handle. His handle is @ActorKartikeya please verify. Thanks 🙏 — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 19, 2021

Unleashing @AlwaysRamCharan's FIERCEST avatar as Ramaraju for his birthday with a new poster! 🔥🔥#RRRMovie RAMA RAJU aRRRiving — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 20, 2021

Soon, film makers confirmed the news and announced that a new poster of Ram Charan as Ramaraju will be out on Charan's birthday. They wrote, “Fiercest Ramaraju’s poster from @RRRMovie to be released for @AlwaysRamcharan’s Birthday. #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies. RAMA RAJU aRRRiving.”

Fans are very curious to see the new poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju. Last year on his birthday, the RRR makers had released a teaser which saw him play a police officer based on Alluri Sitaramaraju. Jr NTR is also a part of RRR and will be seen as Bheem, a Telugu freedom fighter. Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and others play key roles in the film that is slated to hit the screens on October 13.