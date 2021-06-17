Mahesh Son Gautham Ghattamaneni Is Telangana's Top Swimmer!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni made his debut as a child artiste in the movie One Nenokkadine. While acting comes to him naturally, you may not know that the young lad is a professional swimming ever since 2018. He is now amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming in his age group, reveals his mother, Namrata in an Instagram post.

The former actress posted a video of Gautham practicing in their home swimming pool and reposted a previous post of Gautham's coach, Ayush Yadav who is one of the coaches.

The post read, "Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hard work, channeling the mentioned technique into speed and precision. He performs all four – Butterfly Backstroke, Breaststroke & Freestyle with ease and grace. His favorite being endurance freestyle where he swam a continuous 5kms within 3hours."

Hopefully, he will bring in more laurels to the country in the coming days as well as make his parents proud.