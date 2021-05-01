Mahesh Signs Movie With Soorarai Pottru Director?

It’s been a long time that we saw Mahesh Babu on the big screen. Due to COVID-19, the movie schedules of several actors were upset.

Mahesh Babu is busy reading scripts and planning to work with a couple of directors. One among them seems to be female director Sudha Kongara who is basking in the success of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which garnered critical acclaim for the actor and director alike. The film did extremely well on Amazon Prime Video where it was released in multiple languages.

Now, murmurs are doing the rounds that Sudha Kongara who's working on a couple of scripts, is all set to associate with Mahesh Babu. She is expected to narrate the scripts to him, shortly, as per sources. We have to wait and see when the film will go on floors.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is resting at home as the shooting of his upcoming film was halted due to the second wave of coronavirus. Currently, Mahesh Babu is working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata under the direction of Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is slated for release sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.