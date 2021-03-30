Mahesh Sarkaru Vaari Paata Goa Schedule Cancelled: Here's Why

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was supposed to go on floors in last year but the makers have pushed plans to this year. Looks like everything is not going as planned due to the second wave of COVID. There's a surge in a spike of COVID cases and some of Telugu filmmakers are cancelling their schedules.

According to reliable sources, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata next schedule was planned to take place in Goa.The film crew had to fly down to Goa but they couldn't travel due to strict restriction over the country. They seem to have cancelled Goa shooting owing to COVID-19.

The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of Bank manager in the film. Mahesh mission is to bring a top industrialist who escapes from the country after committing a 100crs financial fraud. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead opposite to Mahesh Babu. The film is slated for release next year during Sankranthi 2022. Watch this space for more updates.