Mahesh’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Episode Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

There’s no need to give an introduction to our superstar Mahesh Babu. He is known to all sections of the audience for his acting chops and killer looks.

Most of them are aware that Mahesh Babu is all set to grace Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteshwarulu. If you are waiting for the episode date and time, then, you have landed on the right page. Manesh Babu’s Evaru Meelo Koteshwarulu episode will be telecast on December 4 at 8:30 PM.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is busy finishing back to back scenes of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the other hand, Jr NTR awaits the release of his upcoming magnum opus with Rajamouli, RRR.

RRR is set for a grand theatrical release on January 7, 2022. The film is directed by Rajamouli and also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others in prominent roles.