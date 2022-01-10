Mahesh Rejects Bollywood Film For Rajamouli

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the leading actors in Tollywood. Several filmmakers are always in the queue to work with him. Have you heard this? Noted Telugu producer Allu Aravind also wanted to work with Mahesh Babu.

If reports are to be believed, Allu Aravind had plans to do a film based on Ramayan with Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan with a mega-budget film.

Mahesh Babu is said to have rejected the offer to act in Allu Aravind's Ramayana as the former is committed to a project with Rajamouli. "Allu Aravind tried to pull off a coup in Ramayana by getting Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu together, however, things didn't materialize. "Mahesh was committed to do a film with SS Rajamouli, and hence, he decided to stay away from Ramayana. The things were in the advanced stage, but eventually, it's Rajamouli who got the priority from Mahesh," a report from PinkVilla read.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is self quarantined as he was infected with COVID-19. On Saturday, Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away due to liver-related ailments. Mahesh Babu couldn't attend the funeral of his brother as he is down with covid.