Mahesh-Rajamouli Movie Budget Same as RRR?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace-director Rajamouli’s untitled film has become the talk of the town. The film is likely to go to sets early next year. Sources say that Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s film budget will be almost equal to RRR budget.

It's easy to guess how huge the film is gonna be and it is likely be released in multiple languages. Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the film's launch. Reports are doing the rounds that a top Bollywood actress might feature as the female lead in the film. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

On the career front, Rajamouli is awaiting the release of ‘RRR’ which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film is due to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite him. The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Watch this space for more updates