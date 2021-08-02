Akkineni Nagarjuna who has stayed away from the big screen for long due to the pandemic shutdown is all set to resume work. He is said to be joining the sets of his upcoming movie Bangraraju soon.

The movie is a sequel to Nag's Sankranti blockbuster ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’. The movie was directed by Kalyan Krishna with Nagarjuna playing a double role.

Following the massive success of the movie, Kalyan Krishna planned a sequel under the name 'Bangarraju' played by Nagarjuna in the film. Along with Nagarjuna, Nagachaitanya is said to be playing another hero in the film.

The shooting is set to begin on the 20th of this month. The work on the Bangarrju sets is said to be in progress. That's not it, there is also buzz that the makers are planning to release ‘Bangarraju’ for Sankranthi (2022) just like ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’. If that does happens, Nagarjuna too joins the Sankranthi Box Office with Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, whose movies RadheShyam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit theatres around the time.