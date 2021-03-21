Mahesh Next Movie With Rajamouli: But Conditions Apply

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata'. The movie is written and directed by Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The music is scored by S. Thaman. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.

Mahesh is teaming up with Rajamouli for his next film to go on floors in 2021 and is expected to hit the big screens in 2023. Mahesh Babu is planning to finish all his film assignments before the Rajamouli film. Narayana is bankrolling the project under Durga Arts banner.

So there is a lot of excitement about Mahesh finally working with Tollywood's maverick director. However, there is a hitch. The actor, we hear, will first finish all his assignments before joining the crew of the Rajamouli movie. According to sources, Mahesh Babu will start working with Dhadak fame actress for an upcoming untitled film before taking up Rajamouli’s film. And if the ongoing buzz in the film industry and media are to be believed, Mahesh will be sharing the screen with late Sridevi's daughter Janvhi kapoor in the film, which will be bankrolled by Karan Johar before the Rajamouli film goes to sets.

Meanwhile, the number of Mahesh followers on Facebook has reached 14 million (one crore and forty lakhs) on Saturday. Fans are cheering on the occasion.