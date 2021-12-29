Mahesh New Year Plans Leaked!

Tollywood Super Star Mahesh Babu is having a good time with his family in Dubai. We all know that Mahesh Babu is one of the stars who give much importance to his family and never gives a miss to spend some quality time whenever he gets time. He is currently in Dubai for the shoot of his upcoming movie which is tentatively titled, SSMB28. Namrata Shirodkar shared a lovely picture of Mahesh and Sitara. Both of them dressed in cool and casual outfits and they looked incredible. It is said that Mahesh Babu and his family are going to enjoy their New Year in Dubai. According to the reports, Namrata is planning some surprise for her family for the New Year. Let us not decode much but wait and see.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Early mornings never a chore for these two who are up and about to catch their delicious breakfast at the luscious lawns amongst birds and bees and innumerable such dainty creatures .. amidst the best breakfast lineup there possibly could be !! Yum yumm .. the plan for the day gets hatched right here in this tunnel each day .. made each morning on a fresh note... so today since I walked ahead to get this visual capture I missed the menu on the cards!! but got to hand it to her Sitara her breakfast is the best and least complicated .. I think it’s time I start learning from these two."

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. On the other hand, he will also be seen in the movie, SSMB28 bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are coming together for the third time for this movie SSMB28.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor Test Positive For COVID-19