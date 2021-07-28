Mahesh As Lord Ram, Kareena Kapoor Sita in A Movie Scripted by Baahubali Writer

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who was the screenwriter for super duper hit films like 'Magadheera', 'Bhajarangi Bhaijaan' and 'Bahubali' series, is now writing the screenplay for 'Sita: The Incarnation'. The upcoming multilingual 'Sita: The Incarnation' will be directed by Aloukik Desai.We hear that Kareena Kapoor is being approached to play the role of Sita.

Yes. you read that right. If all goes well the Bollywood actress will play Sita. It is rumored that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has demanded Rs 12 crore as remuneration for her role as Sita. Now, a new gossip is circulating about 'Sita: The Incarnation'. We hear that Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu will be playing Lord Ram in the movie. However, there is no official confirmation about this.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' directed by Parashuram of 'Geeta Govindam' fame. Kareena Kapoor also has two or three movies in her hand. In the meantime, it is now known if the two actors have given their green signal for 'Sita: The Incarnation'? Let's wait and see.