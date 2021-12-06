Mahesh Leaks Sarkaru Vaari Paata Plot on NTR's EMK

Superstar Mahesh Babu is trending on all social media platforms. He often trends on social media for multiple reasons. This time, it is altogether for a different reason. Last night, Mahesh Babu appeared as a guest on Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu show.

Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu fans, and the audience enjoyed every bit of the show. The show was not only moist watched but also became talk of the town. That was the last episode of EMK this season on Gemini TV.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also surprised the viewers and fans by revealing Sarkaru Vaari plot on Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu show. Mahesh Babu stated that "Sarkaru Vaari Paata has pokiri flavor. It is a really entertaining script. I'm enjoying working on the film".Now, fans are curious and can't wait to know if it's a mass masala film or a film with a message.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Keerthy Suresh would be seen as the female lead in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to get released during the Summer of 2022. The makers are yet to announce an official release date of the film.