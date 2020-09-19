Mahesh To Follow Businessman Strategy For His Next?

It has been tough for makers to decide on a shooting strategy for their pending and upcoming films. As they have to finish the pending films, producers have jumped into the production without delaying them further.

But for new films, actors and producers want to wait till a good vaccine is introduced for Covid-19 disease, so that they can shoot freely with less restrictions.

Mahesh Babu has agreed to star in Sarkaaru Vaari Paata after Sarileru Neekevvaru became a blockbuster for this Sankranthi and Sukumar, Vamsi Paidipally films got cancelled for various creative reasons.

The team has been trying to figure out a strategy to finish the shoot of the film in less number days with lesser crew. Director Petla Parasuram has decided to first lock the locations in USA and then start shooting.

Now, we hear that Mahesh Babu has asked team to make schedules in a way that the movie shoot finishes without any delays. He worked for 105 days with very less number of breaks for his Sarileru Neekevvaru and for 42 days straight for Businessman.

Mahesh has asked makers to decide on one strategy out of both and finish the film as soon as possible to release by his lucky month, July in 2021, according to sources. Shoot of the film could start in December or January, if the cast, crew get USA Visas. Heroine and other cast members haven't yet been finalized by the team.