Mahesh Films Will Release Back-to-back In 2021!

Looks like Superstar Mahesh Babu wants to finish all his current projects at the earliest. If things were normal, Mahesh Babu could have completed the film shoots leisurely. But now, Mahesh Babu wants to have two back-to-back movie releases in a gap of six months, as per latest buzz.

Mahesh Babu will resume the shoot of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in July. So far, Mahesh and the makers have completed 40 percent of the film shoot. Mahesh Babu is planning to wrap up the film shoot by October this year.

The Tollywood superstar is planning to kick-start the Production of his new movie with Trivikram soon. Mahesh Babu is planning to release two movies in a gap of six months. If all goes well, then, we will get to see two Mahesh films on the big screen. Mahesh Babu is all set to expedite the shoot of all his upcoming movies under production, as he wants to complete movies as early as possible.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Keerthy Suresh would be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release next year during Sankranthi.