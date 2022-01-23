Mahesh Breaks Down at Brother's Death Ceremony

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu attended the 11-day ritual of his late brother Ramesh Babu. Sudheer Babu, Krishna, Anil Sunkara, and others went to Ramesh Babu's residence to pay their respect on January 22. It is all known knowledge that Mahesh Babu was unable to attend the last rites of his brother Ramesh Babu as he was tested positive for COVID-19 at that time. He was in home isolation when Ramesh Babu died. Ramesh Babu breathed his last on January 8th. He died due to liver-related issues.

According to the sources, Mahesh Babu broke down at his brother's ceremony. We all know that Mahesh shares a very close bond with his brother Ramesh Babu and the former said about this in many interviews. A few pictures of Mahesh going to Ramesh Babu's residence are going viral on all social media platforms. Here is the tweet.

After the death of Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared a post with caption, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever."

