Mahesh Babu,Trivikram Srinivas, Haarika and Hassine Creations Cast and Crew Announced

Superstar Mahesh Babu And Wizard Of Words Trivikram Srinivas are coming together for the third film in their combination which will be produced by S Radhakrishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The movie has been hogging the limelight ever since its has been announced given the superb form of the Superstar and the ace director.

Today, on the occasion of the Superstar's Birthday, the team has announced the key cast and crew which will be working for the film. Happening heroine Pooja Hegde will be romancing the Superstar in this film. Thaman, the most sought music director of Telugu film industry right now will be composing the music.

R. Madhie is going to handle the camera while AS Prakash is the art director. Naveen Nooli who won National Award for his work for Jersey is going to be the editor. The hype and hoopla around the project has gone to the next level with the announcement of this stellar cast.

Meanwhile, everyone is looking forward for this combination which has delivered sensational classics like Athadu and Khaleja.