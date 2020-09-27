Mahesh Babu's Spyder Completes 3 Years Of Release

Director AR Murugadoss’s ‘Spyder’ has completed three years of its release today (September 27). The hashtag #3YearsForSpyder is trending on Twitter since morning. Mahesh Babu fans are recalling three years' back moments.

Talking about the film, Mahesh Babu portrayed a different avatar in the film. He acted as an Intelligence Bureau officer in the flick. Spyder earned mixed reviews from several quarters. The film earned Rs 62.64 cr at the box office.

With the movie, ’Spyder’, Mahesh Babu made his debut in Kollywood and the film was directed by AR Murugadoss. Rakul Preet shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in the movie.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Anil Ravipudi directed the film and it turned out as a blockbuster. Now, the 'Prince' of Tollywood has teamed up with director Parasuram for his forthcoming film titled ’Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The film is all set to release in 2021. The music will be composed by SS Thaman. Watch this space for more updates.