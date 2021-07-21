Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaaru Paata Dialgoue Leaked?

Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming flick 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is one of the most awaited films of the year. Mahesh Babu's birthday is round the corner, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata were expected to unleash something from the film for his fans.

Latest news doing the rounds is that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata dialogue has been leaked on social media. Yes, what you read is right.

The video has gone viral on all social media. The video which is being circulated widely on social media has s dialogue which goes..."Podhuna Lesa Walk Chesama? Manchi diet thinama? Malli sayanthara mobile chusama? Malli thina padukunama leda?"

We don't know whether this scene is really from the movie or not, but the dialogue has become talk of the town on social media. The video hasn't been authenticated by maker's end yet. Let's wait for an official confirmation from the filmmakers on this.

The film is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh would be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is slated for release next year during Sankranthi.