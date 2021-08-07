Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Superstar Birthday Blaster Time Announced

For the last 10 days, superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s team has concurred Digital Media with daily updates. The grand birthday special promotions began with First Notice which broke records on social media platforms.

Mahesh Babu’s super-stylish look and never seen before avatar has amazed one and all. Today, the team has announced Blaster Release Time with a surprising GIF. The video will be out on August 9th at 9:09 AM.

While First Report announcement poster showed back pose of Mahesh Babu with a bag in his hand, the GIF shows the actor in front pose and he can be seen buckling up his waist belt. Mahesh Babu looks cool and charismatic here.

With this hype creating promotional strategy, expectations on teaser goes sky high. It’s a perfect planning to keep up with hype.

Movie buffs are eager to see how director Parasuram is going to present Mahesh Babu in this pucca commercial film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Star heroine Keerthy Suresh is essaying Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Music sensation Thaman SS is providing music for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is art director.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’s shooting is currently progressing in Hyderabad.