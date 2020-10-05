Superstar Mahesh enjoys a massive fan following and he has managed to leave an everlasting impression on movie lovers. One cannot deny the fact that Mahesh Babu's on-screen performance and energy have always had a mesmerizing effect on his fans and audiences. Mahesh Babu soon will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Music for this film will be composed by SS Thaman.

Mahesh Babu was believed to have recommended SS Thaman’s name for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ filmmakers to compose music for the film. Thaman, as we all know, is basking in the success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramoo’ after its music album became a smash hit garnering millions of views on Youtube.

But now rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Mahesh Babu is not happy with Thaman's work for the film. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu and the film unit will soon resume the shooting for the film. The makers had an initial plan of shooting a few important scenes and two songs of the movie. The makers are believed to have asked SS Thaman to compose tunes for two songs but the burly music director is yet to deliver even a single song track so far. The filmmakers are apparently annoyed with Thaman.

Speculations are doing the rounds that the regular shoot of the film is likely to be delayed due to this reason. There have been no noises either from the producers or anyone associated with the film but this piece of speculative news is circling around social media platforms.

Directed by Parasuram, the film is slated for release by early next year.