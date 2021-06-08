Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Release In Summer Of 2022?

The shooting schedule of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ suffered a setback after the shutdown following the second wave of Coronavirus. Now, Mahesh Babu is looking forward to resuming the shoot of the film in August. We already told you that he wants the entire team of the movie to get vaccinated before the film hits the floors again.

The makers are reportedly planning a non-stop schedule to complete the remaining portions of the film. It is being said that the makers may not complete the entire shoot even if were to shoot round the clock. Rumors doing the rounds suggest that Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata might miss the Sankranthi slot and they are said to be looking to release the movie in the summer of 2022.

We know, this piece of news will surely disappoint Mahesh fans as they are waiting to see him back on the big screen.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, which was released in 2020 and the film did extremely well at the box office. No Mahesh Babu movies will have theatrical release this year.

Back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, it is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govidam fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.