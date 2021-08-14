Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Goa Schedule Begins

Superstar Mahesh Babu presented a memorable birthday gift in form of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Blaster that was unveiled on the super special day to thumping response from all the corners.

Mahesh Babu appeared at stylish best in the video and his attitude, dialogue delivery and comedy timing were prodigious. Director Parasuram too won brownie points for presenting Mahesh Babu in an entertaining role.

Recently, Sarkaru Vaari Paata completed a schedule in Hyderabad and today they have begun a new schedule in Goa. A huge set was erected and the makers will film an action sequence under the supervision of Ram-Lakshman masters and also some talkie part in this schedule. Major cast of the film is participating in the shooting schedule in Goa.

A working still released by the makers show Mahesh Babu, Parasuram and Ram-Lakshman masters discussing about the action sequence being shot in Goa.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Music sensation Thaman SS renfders sound tracks for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is art director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for release on January 13, 2022.

