Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice Is The Fastest 100K Liked Poster In TFI

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata being directed by the Parasuram directorial had its First Report which released on July 31st continues to tumble records.

The First Notice has received a sensational response from the fans and the audience. In the first 24 hours of its release, the poster has become Telugu film industry's most liked and retweeted poster of all time in the first 24 hours after its release by amassing 95.6K likes and 49.1K Retweets.

Now the movie has created another record. The First Notice is the fastest 100K liked poster in the Telugu film industry. Now all eyes are on the film's teaser 'Superstar's Birthday Blaster' which will release on August 9th as Mahesh Babu's Birthday Special.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Star heroine Keerthy Suresh is essaying Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Music sensation Thaman SS is providing music for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is art director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s shooting is currently progressing in Hyderabad.