Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice Creates A New Record

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been in the news since its inception. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, the makers of the movie unleashed the first look poster from the film. The film's poster went viral in no time on all social media platforms.

That's not all, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also went on to create a new record by becoming the most-liked and most retweeted poster in less than 24 hours on social media. The response to the film's poster is big proof of how much Mahesh fans and the audience are waiting for it.

Reports are doing the rounds that the teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday which falls on August 9, 2021. The film is directed by Parasuram, who shot to stardom with the hugely successful Geetha Govidam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead in the film opposite Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for release in theatres next Sankranthi, January 13, 2022.