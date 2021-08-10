Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Is Tollywood's Most Watched Teaser In The First 24 Hours Of Release

The makers of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by the Parasuram have released 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster' on August 9th as Mahesh Babu's Birthday Special.

The Blaster looks kick-ass and mindblowing skyrocketing the hype around the film. It has struck chord with the fans and common audience alike and as a result, it has emerged as Telugu film industry's most watched teasers in the first 24 hours of its release.

The teaser has recorded 25.7 Million views and over 754K Likes in the 24 hours and is ranked first by a huge margin in the list of Tollywood's most watched teasers.

Stylish and energetic Mahesh Babu, trademark dialogue delivery, Madhi's awesome camera work, wonderful action, the gorgeous Keerthy Suresh, and superb production values have made the Blaster a real feast for the movie lovers.

The Blaster once again confirms the movie for January 13th, 2022 as Sankranthi Special. It looks like a perfect film for the Sankranthi festival. The Blaster release itself has created a Movie Release like Hungama for fans. We can not imagine what is in store when the movie releases.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Maverick Producers - Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta come together for this perfect commercial entertainer.

R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is art director.