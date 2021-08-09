Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Out

The makers of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by the Parasuram have released 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster' at the stroke of midnight on Mahesh Babu's Birthday.

The Blaster looks kick-ass and mindblowing skyrocketing the hype around the film. Mahesh Babu appears at stylish best. He comes out of a luxury red-colour car, delivers a punch dialogue, and bashes the goons left and right. The styling is amazing as he is seen sporting a tiny round earring, long hair and a one-rupee coin tattoo behind ear. The Superstar is super cool here in trendy outfit. When we have Thaman delivering a mindblowing background score introducing the Superstar, we can hardly imagine any fan not whistling. The amazing action choreography takes the experience to the next level.

The styling, the location, the luxury car, the Superstar swag are unmissably glorious. Then, we have the beautiful Keerthy Suresh who goes gaga at the handsomeness of the Superstar just like how we all do. We are shown the bankable Vennela Kishore promising enough laughs and the teaser ends with a trademark dialogue of Mahesh Bahu leaving fans in split.

Madhi's camera work is awesome. Every frame is oozing grandeur testifying the superb production values. The Blaster once again confirms the movie for January 13th, 2022 as Sankranthi Special. It looks like a perfect film for the Sankranthi festival.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Maverick Producers - Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta come together for this perfect commercial entertainer.

R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is art director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s shooting is currently progressing in Hyderabad.